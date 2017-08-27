Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi to Address Nation at 11am Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of issues at 11am on Sunday during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.The 35th edition of the monthly radio programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan.The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.Modi may speak on the violence that rocked Haryana after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Thirty-six people were killed and over 250 injured in the clashes in Panchkula and other areas in Haryana.The PM had condemned the "deeply distressing" violence that swept Haryana and some other states after conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case and appealed for peace.Modi had reviewed the situation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and said officials have been asked to work round-the-clock to restore normalcy."The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace," he tweeted.PTI reported that Modi is likely to speak on a range of sports issues in the latest ‘Mann ki Baat’. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, National Sports Day and Bharat Indigenous Games are believed to be on the list of items.“The National Sports Day is approaching and the PM is very keen to see that India develops into a sporting country, so he will touch upon a lot of sports issues," a sports ministry official told PTI on condition of anonymity.(with agency inputs)