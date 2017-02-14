Mannappuram Heist: Four More Persons Arrested

Gurugram: Four more persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the heist of 33 kg gold and Rs 7 lakh cash at a branch of Mannappuram Gold Loan Finance Ltd, police said.

"The Special investigation team (SIT) apprehended the accused identified as Ashad, Danish, Wasif and Mohammad Sahi--all natives of Uttar Pradesh," Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khairwar said.

The police had on Saturday arrested the kingpin of the gang from Gujarat as well as his four other group members from Farukhnagar area here after raiding their hideouts.

In a daring heist, seven robbers posing as customers entered the Mannappuram Gold Loan Finance Ltd last week. They later attacked the guards and decamped with 33 kg gold and Rs 7 lakh cash.

Police added that the act was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the company and helped in identifying the culprits.