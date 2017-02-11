Mannappuram Heist: Three Arrested, Stolen Gold Recovered

Gurgaon: Three persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with a heist at the office of a private gold loan company and over 30 kg of the yellow metal along with firearms was recovered from them, police said.

In the major daylight heist on February 9, the Mannappuram gold loan branch at New Railway road was targeted by a gang of armed robbers who overpowered the security guard on duty and physically assaulted the branch staff before decamping with the gold.

After the heist, they divided themselves into different groups and one of them fled to Ahmedabad. Overnight, a team of cops went to Ahmedabad and nabbed him from a hotel.

Two persons were arrested from Farukhnagar area in Gurgaon while one accused was arrested in Ahmedabad by a Special Investigation Team, Gurgaon Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khirwar said.

The accused have been identified as Hoshiar Singh, a resident of Farrukhnagar, Kanpur resident Vikas Gupta, and Bijender, hailing from Jind. Devender, also a resident of Jind, was arrested from Ahmedabad, a police spokesperson said.

As many as 829 pouches of gold weighing over 30 kg were recovered from their possession along with two pistols and four rounds of ammunition.

Police teams are looking for their absconding associates, Khirwar said.

The police teams accessed the CCTV footage of the crime yesterday after contacting the Mannappuram gold loan head office in Kerala.

Posing as customers, seven persons had entered the branch at around 11.30 AM and held hostage four employees, including a woman and two guards, besides a few customers.

A case was registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Civil Lines police station, Gurugram.

The accused had also attacked a guard and a customer who have been admitted to a hospital with multiple stab wounds and are undergoing treatment.

(With PTI Inputs)