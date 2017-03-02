  • Associate Sponsor
»
1-min read

Manohar Parrikar For Freedom of Expression Within Limits

IANS

Updated: March 2, 2017, 1:22 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Manohar Parrikar For Freedom of Expression Within Limits
File photo of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.(Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said he believed in the freedom of expression within the legal ambit.

"I believe in the freedom of expression with whatever legal restrictions are there. All freedom of expression have legal limit," he said when asked about his opinion on Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur.

"You cannot barge on another person's right," Parrikar said on the sidelines of a programme here.

Defence Ministry officials later said the minister's comments "were not in context of any particular issue."

A Lady Shri Ram College student, Kaur left Delhi after being threatened with rape and death after launching a social media campaign against the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

First Published: March 2, 2017, 1:22 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.