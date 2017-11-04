4 Killed, Dozens Injured in Stampede During Kartik Purnima Festivities in Bihar's Begusarai



#SpotVisuals: 3 dead & 10 injured after stampede at Simaria Ghat in #Bihar's Begusarai. pic.twitter.com/iriqKc4ch4

— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2017

Four pilgrims died and over a dozen others were injured on Saturday in a stampede on the banks of the Ganga river in Bihar's Begusarai district, an official said.Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mithilesh Kumar said the incident occurred in a narrow lane next to the Simaria ghat, nearly 100 km from the state capital, where people had gathered in large numbers on the occasion of Karthik Purnima."We are trying to ascertain the cause behind the stampede," Kumar said, adding that the women's identities have not been ascertained yet. District police officials added that the stampede was caused by some rumours.Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased person.Hundreds and thousands of Hindu devotees took a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.The pilgrims offer water to the Sun god and give alms to the needy.