Many Who Survived Mumbai Pub Fire Owe Their Lives to This Hero Cop

The fire tragedy in Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills Compound claimed the lives of at least 14 people and left 21 injured.Had it not been for bravehearts like Constable Sudarshan Shinde, who risked his life to help others out, the toll could have been much higher.A photo of the police officer, carrying an injured person on his shoulders has gone viral.Talking to News18, Shinde recalls the night and says, “There was thick smoke there when I reached the spot. I wanted to help the fire brigade and ran up the stairs. All of us were only thinking about saving the people. We could not carry stretchers up the stairs so I brought a few of the injured down on my shoulder," said the police officer attached to the Worli police station.For his immense bravery in the line of duty, Shinde will be felicitated by the Mayor of Mumbai on Monday evening.The fire broke out around 12:30 am on the top floor of a four-storied building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city. The massive fire quickly engulfed the entire building after it started at '1 Above', a rooftop pub and raged for several hours before it could be brought under control.Two managers of the pub, Kevin Baba (35) and Lisbon Lopes (34), were arrested by a police team from the NM Joshi Marg police station on Monday.Police had on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly sheltering the owners of ‘1 Above’ pub, who were booked following the devastating fire at the Kamala Mills compound, which had claimed 14 lives on Friday. Rakesh Sanghvi and Aditya Sanghvi were subsequently produced in a court, which released them on bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each, a senior police official said.After the fire tragedy at the pub, the police had lodged cases against its owners, Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, another co-owner Abhijeet Mankar and others for various offences, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. None of the accused has been arrested as yet.