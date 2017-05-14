DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Maoist Carrying Rs 16 Lakh Reward Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Raipur: A hardcore Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head, was on Sunday gunned down in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, a senior official said.
Security personnel were out on an area domination operation in the forests of Burgum, located around 350 kilometres away from Raipur, when they received inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, the SP said.
While security forces were cordoning off the specific target area, they came under firing by a group of ultras that led to the gun-battle between both the sides, he said.
Vilas was a key Maoist member in Bastar region, who had allegedly played a crucial role in executing several major Naxal incidents, the SP said adding further details are awaited.