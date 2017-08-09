Maratha Kranti Morcha Live: Massive Rally Brings Mumbai to a Halt

Aug 9, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)

While the authorities anticipate participation of between 500,000-800,000 Marathas from across the state, the organisers are optimistic it will be the jewel in the crown of all morchas so far with the figure crossing three million. Senior Congress leader Narayan Rane told mediapersons that the procession will start marching from Byculla, south Mumbai at 11 a.m. in a peaceful and orderly manner, silently, without political speeches and terminate at the historic Azad Maidan some four kms away at 5 p.m.

"Thereafter, a delegation of Maratha leaders will meet the Chief Minister and submit a memorandum listing the various demands. Though there are many demands, the stress will be on education and job reservations for the Maratha community members," said Rane, a former Chief Minister and a prominent Maratha leader himself.