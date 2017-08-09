Maratha Kranti Morcha to Disrupt Mumbai Traffic, 500 Schools Shut

Traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to citizens, during the silent morcha today from Byculla to Azad Maidan b/w 9 am-5 pm pic.twitter.com/oTvBFJUFe0 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 9, 2017

: In the last and final silent march of the Maratha community in Mumbai that is expected to start from Jijamata Udyaan at 11am on Wednesday, lakhs of protesters have already started to gather on the streets of the city.Traffic police have put in place several measures to brace for the massive traffic disruptions, with five lakh protesters expected to turn up for the silent march.Central railways will be running extra trains on the main and harbour lines. Sources from the Railways said they will be adding extra coaches to several trains moving through western Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions.The education department has issued an order to over 500 schools in South Mumbai to remain shut on Wednesday to avoid further congestion.A circular issued by the school education department said, “Maratha Kranti Morcha has been organised on August 9. Traffic snarls are likely to occur. There are chances of schools buses getting stuck in these traffic snarls, thus inconveniencing school students. Hence, it is decided that school en route Maratha Kranti Morcha must remain closed.”Toll collection at Mulund East has been stopped for the day so that there’s no traffic pile up on this connector for the Maratha Kranti Morcha.Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters urging them to avoid certain roads between the Byculla Zoo and Azad Maidan route.The Maratha leaders who have been organizing these silent rallies for a year, have rejected the idea of negotiating with the government. With this final rally, which is the 58th ‘mook morcha’ in the state, the community is demanding justice for the 15-year-old Kopardi rape victim and amendment in Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, apart from other things.