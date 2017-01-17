Marry Before You are 25, A Bishop in Kerala Tells His Flock

Thiruvananthapuram: The bishop of the Thamarassery diocese in north Kerala has come out with a prescription for a better family life - marry young.

Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil issued a circular saying late marriages, now quite common in Kerala, are having a negative impact on relations between partners and between parents and children.

The circular said the age at which people get married in Kerala - 28 for men and 25 for women - is quite late. It comes at a time when the church in the state has expressed worry on the declining percentage of Christian population.

"Our suggestion is that women should marry at the age of 23 and men by 25. If they think of setting in their career first and marrying they will not find a suitable partner. In our diocese itself there are about 1000 youngsters who waited and are not able to find a suitable partner, " Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil said.

The circular said people these days are prioritising career ahead of family and that they should learn from older generations who put more importance on getting married and planning a family life.

The bishop has called for the circular to be read out in all churches in the diocese during Sunday mass. When pointed out that individuals are free to choose when to marry, the bishop said it was only a suggestion from the parish assembly that was conveyed in the circular.

Besides advice on the age of marriage the circular also prescribes that the bride should wear an appropriate dress, that the wedding should be held in a pious and traditonal way without a fireworks display. The diocese has about 1.2 lakh members.