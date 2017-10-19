Massive Fire Breaks Out in Central Kolkata LIC Building, 3 Injured
The blaze started on the 17th floor of the Kolkata building that has left three persons injured including one police officer.
Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in a central Kolkata commercial building on Thursday morning, when the LIC office was shut for Diwali, sparing a big tragedy.
The blaze started on the 17th floor of the building that has left three persons injured including one police officer. Eight fire tenders are still trying to douse the blaze on the crucial Jawaharlal Nehru Road building.
The floor housed the server room of the State Bank of India's global market office.
The chief general manager (Kolkata circle) of SBI, P P Sengupta, said there was no news of anyone getting stuck on
the floor.
Ten fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the raging fire on the 17th floor of Jeevan Sudha building, a fire brigade official said.
Eyewitnesses said the fire was fast spreading to the other floors of the building.
The building, which has 19 floors, houses offices of SBI and LIC branches and other financial organizations.
