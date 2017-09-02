Massive Landslide Hits Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway, Several Vehicles Buried

A massive landslide hit a section of the Shimla-Chandigarh highway on Saturday afternoon. Several vehicles and a part of a temple are buried under the debris.The incident took place near Dhalli Tunnel, which is around seven kilometres away from Shimla. There are no reports of casualties so far, said officials. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh told reporters that three persons were rescued from the spot.According to reports, a portion of the cliff opposite the temple had been sliding after heavy rainfall on Friday. News agency ANI reported that the landslide buried several vehicles under debris and has impacted traffic movement in the area.Approximately fifteen minutes before the landslide hit, some boulders had started falling on the road. This alerted vehicles as well as people walking on the road and prevented casualties. Police have vacated the road and diverted traffic via Sanjauli.The tragedy comes around two weeks after a deadly mudslide swept away two Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses in Mandi, more than 100 kilometres away from the site of today's landslide. At least 46 people had died in the Mandi mudslide with rescue operations lasting several hours.