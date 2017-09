MAT September 2017 Results Declared at apps.aima.in/mat_input_result.aspx

MAT September 2017 Results have been declared by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on its official website - http://apps.aima.in/mat_input_result.aspx.Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is conducted by AIMA for candidates seeking admissions in Post Graduate Management Programs in various Business-Schools in India.MAT September 2017 paper-based test was conducted on September 3rd 2017 and the computer-based test was taken on September 9th 2017. Candidates who had appeared in MAT September 2017 can check their Scorecard by following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official AIMA MAT webpage - http://apps.aima.in/mat_input_result.aspx Step 2: Enter your Roll Number and Form Number, select the Month of MAT as ‘Sep 2017’, and SubmitStep 3: Download your MAT Scorecard and take a Print Out for further referenceThe All India Management Association has also released the official documentation for interpretation of MAT 2017 Scores. AIMA will also send the MAT September 2017 scorecard to candidates via post to their registered address. Candidates can also request for duplicate scorecards within 45 days of declaration of results by paying a nominal fee of ₹100 via DD.MAT 2017 comprised of 200 Objective Type questions and the scorecard is divided in the following sections:1. Language Comprehension2. Mathematical Skills3. Data Analysis and Sufficiency4. Intelligence and Critical Reasoning5. Composite Score6. Indian and Global EnvironmentAs per the official ‘MAT Score and Its Interpretation’ guideline, the Scores for the above mentioned 1 to 4 sections are reported in the range of 0-100. Scores of section 5 i.e. Composite Score are calculated basis the scores of above 4 sections and range from 199 to 801. The last section Indian and Global Environment also carries scores between 0-100.