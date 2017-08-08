MCC NEET All India Quota UG 2017 2nd Round Allotment Results Released on mcc.nic.in

The MCC NEET All India Quota UG 2017 2nd Round Allotment Results have been declared by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on its official website mcc.nic.in.MCC is conducting the online counseling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) All India Quota UG for the MBBS/BDS seats. Candidates who have given their options for the second round of counseling process can now check their allotment result from the official website by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website www.mcc.nic.in: Click on "UG Medical Counseling": Click on "All India Quota counseling" then click on "Result Round 2": Enter the Round Number and your Roll Number: Check your allotted Branch and College: Take a printout and save it for further reference: http://www.mcc.nic.in/MCCUG_aiq/Result-newThe NEET UG examination was conducted on 7th May 2017. More than 10 lakh candidates appeared for the test and around 6 lakh candidates qualified. The MCC announced the results of first round of seat allotment on 15th July 2017. The second round of seat allotment process was done in 3 days from 5th to 7th August 2017.The candidates whose name appear in the second round of allotment list have to report at the allotted Medical/Dental College from 9th August i.e. tomorrow till 16th August 2017.The candidates have to submit their original documents/certificates in the allotted college/ institute during the time of document verification process. Participating Institutes will keep the original documents/certificates in their custody till the time candidates complete their degree.The original documents/certificates will be given back to the candidates only if the candidate is relieved for up-gradation to another institute during further rounds of counseling.