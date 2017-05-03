MEA Summons Pak Envoy Over Soldiers Being Mutilated Along LoC

New Delhi: Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday over the killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers along Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the meeting, the MEA in a statement said, “The Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s outraged at the killing and the babaric act of mutilation of bodies of two Indian soldiers on May 1, 2017, by Pakistani army personnel.”

“Government of India demands that Pakistan take immediate action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for the hideous act,” the statement, issued after the meeting, added.

Foreign Secretary summons Pak HC, conveys India's outrage, demands action against Pak soldiers and commanders responsible pic.twitter.com/lKaRzIlhKb — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2017

The incident occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday when the Pakistani Army attacked a patrol team on Monday.

The Indian Army has vowed an “appropriate” response to the “despicable act”.

“Pakistan army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a Border Action Team (BAT) action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” a statement by the Indian Army said.

The grave act of provocation fuelled the tension between the two countries even further with ties already strained over death penalty being given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying and Islamabad’s constant raking up of the Kashmir issue.