Meat trader Moin Qureshi has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and will be produced in court on Saturday.The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating an "illegal forex dealings" and tax evasion case against Moin Qureshi since 2015.Qureshi, who has also been facing probes by the Income Tax department, was booked by the CBI in February this year for criminal conspiracy and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following a complaint from the ED.He is being probed for allegedly remitting funds through hawala to Dubai, London and other destinations in Europe.In November, the ED had sent a reference to the CBI saying Qureshi was accepting and moving money on behalf of some "public servants".The case had emerged after the Income Tax department first carried out searches against Moin Qureshi and his firm AMQ Group on February 15, 2014. The tax department found that Qureshi had 11 bank lockers which were in the names of his employees and associates but actually belonged to him.The meat exporter had left the country from the IGI airport on October 15 despite a Look Out Circular issued by the ED against him. The Delhi High Court had in October last year ordered him to return to India to join the investigation, following which he returned in November.