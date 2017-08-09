Medha Patkar Discharged From Hospital, Says ‘Fast on, Did Not Take Food’

Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar, who has been on an indefinite fast since July 27, was on Wednesday discharged from an Indore hospital where she was taken by the police citing her worsening condition.A defiant Patkar told reporters that her fast was very much on as she did not take any food during the hospital stay. She has been on a hunger strike to demand proper rehabilitation of Sardar Sarovar Project oustees.She was forcibly removed from the hunger strike site in Dhar’s Chikhalda on August 7 along with 11 others. She reiterated her earlier stance that no one in the Sardar Sarovar Dam submergence area should be left without proper rehabilitation.“The manner in which I was confined in the hospital amounts to house arrest,” she alleged, adding that she was not allowed to use her phone and barring her co-activist Chinmay Mishra and one other person, no one was allowed to meet her.She made it clear that her fast won’t end unless the state government makes adequate arrangements for the oustees. I will consult my colleagues and would devise strategy for the future, said the NBA activist.The “use of police force” had also led to protests in Delhi on Tuesday, as activists demanded her release. Twelve dam oustees also restarted their hunger strike at the same spot in Chikhlada from where Patkar was picked up.According to NBA, no basic civic amenities are there in colonies meant for keeping oustees and the last group of oustees comprise 40,000 families from 192 villages contrary to state government claims of 141 villages and 18,386 families.