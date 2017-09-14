Medha Patkar Leads Sardar Sarovar Dam Displaced to Bhopal, Holds Protest

Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar along with people displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Dam held a large protest here on Thursday.The activist led a ‘chetavani rally’ in the city with large numbers of displaced people after which a two-hour dialogue ensued with Rajneesh Vaish, principal secretary, Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA).Other groups like the All India Kisan Sabha, displaced people by the Bargi Dam in the Chambal Valley and others also took part in the rally.When asked about rehabilitation of those displaced by Sardar Sarovar Dam, Vaish said that the issues have already been debated and decided upon by various courts while refusing to discuss the topic, a statement from NBA said.However, Vaish had to reply to a number of questions from which it became clear that a number of works have started despite the protests that were held by the NBA.The statement quoted some of the displaced categorically refuting the claim by administration about full provision of basic amenities at rehabilitation and resettlement sites.Patkar raised serious questions on the proposed inauguration of Sardar Sarovar Dam on September 17. She reiterated that the MP government was yet to complete rehabilitation of 40,000 affected families.As mark of protest, 30 dam displaced people got their heads tonsured and took out a symbolic funeral procession of the government.The organisation has threatened to continue with their protest on Friday. Since August, after the Supreme Court deadline of completing evacuation of displaced expired on July 31, NBA activists had started relay hunger strike at Dhar, around 60km from Indore.