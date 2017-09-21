Mediocrity Has Set in Legal Profession, Won't be Tolerated in courts, Says Delhi HC

"Mediocrity will not be tolerated in courts", said the Delhi High Court as it regretted that "perfection and excellence is lacking in the legal profession".Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw emphasised that "mediocrity has set in" and therefore, it was necessary for lawyers to rise to the occasion.The judge further noted that if the courts were to demand excellence and perfection from the lawyers, it is certain that the legal profession would reciprocate and mediocrity will give way to meritocracy."It is time to send a strong signal that mediocrity will not be tolerated in courts. This will improve the legal system and help it achieve the targets," said Justice Endlaw.He implored upon the lawyers to acquire necessary skills and show dexterity. "It is often said, bar is the mother of bench also," he added.The strong remarks from the judge came when a lawyer, arguing in a civil case, sought to blame another lawyer, who was appearing for the same client earlier. The new lawyer began by saying that the client has been let down by previous counsel.Justice Endlaw did not take this argument well. He underlined that such grounds used to prevail with the Privy Council and other superior courts established in British India since these courts did not give weightage to and had no faith in the ability of the Indian lawyers to diligently protect the interest of their illiterate clients."Such grounds ought not to continue to prevail in today's date and time in independent India," held the judge.