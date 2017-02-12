Medium Intensity Earthquake Hits Rudraprayag District in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: A medium intensity earthquake on Saturday hit Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, the district which has been jolted by three temblors in less than a week.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.2 on the Richter Scale and it occurred at the depth of 5 km at 10:51 PM.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

Quakes measuring 5.8 and 3.6 had jolted Rudraprayag on February 6 and 7 respectively.