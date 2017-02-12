Medium Intensity Earthquake Hits Rudraprayag District in Uttarakhand
(Image only for representational purpose)
New Delhi: A medium intensity earthquake on Saturday hit Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, the district which has been jolted by three temblors in less than a week.
According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.2 on the Richter Scale and it occurred at the depth of 5 km at 10:51 PM.
There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.
Quakes measuring 5.8 and 3.6 had jolted Rudraprayag on February 6 and 7 respectively.
