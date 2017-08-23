Meet Ashwani Lohani, the New Railway Board Chairman

Heads have started rolling in the Railways Ministry, after three trains were derailed within a span of a week, two of them on the same day. AK Mittal, Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB), tendered his resignation to Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday morning.In the afternoon, Prabhu himself met the Prime Minister and offered to resign, taking moral responsibility. The PM, however, asked him “to wait”. As heads continue to roll, the ministry announced that Air India chief Ashwani Lohania would take over as CRB.Lohania, who served under the Ministry of Railways for most of his career, comes back to the Railways after a brief stint with the national airline carrier.Under Lohania, Air India turned a profit in 2015-16 for the first time since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007.He also served as the Managing Director of the State Tourism Development Corporation of Madhya Pradesh. In 2008, MP won the award for "Best Tourism Performing State in The Country". He is credited with the extensive use of Information Technology for tourist facilitation and museum management.During his time as Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi Division, he was credited in a CAG report with “qualitative and quantitative improvements” of railway stations. He is also credited with turning around the National Rail Museum in New Delhi.In the aftermath of three major rail accidents, including the tragic Utkal Express derailment in which 22 passengers had died, the focus of Lohania’s tenure as Railway Board Chairman is likely to be on rail safety.