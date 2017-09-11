Meet Pintos, the Family Behind 130 Ryan International Schools in India

Ryan Pinto, CEO of the Ryan International Schools Group (RIGS), and his parents have filed for anticipatory bail before the Bombay High Court.Pintos have taken recourse to legal remedy, with police probing the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old kid, detaining senior school staff of the Gurugram branch.The authorities are investigating alleged flouting of stipulated security guidelines in the school.Under scanner, the Pintos are maintaining a low profile, so is Grace Pinto, the Managing Director and incharge of expansion of schools under RIGS, at all public events.The chain of schools was started by Grace and her husband Augustine F Pinto in 1983. RIGS has grown rapidly in a little over 40 years and is one of the largest and most successful private groups of K-12 schools in India.Taking care of 18,000 faculty members, the group is responsible for the education of 270,000 students at 130+ schools in India and another 5 in the Gulf. Over 30,000 students pass from Ryan schools annually and the RIGS opens about 4-5 new schools every year.The schools are named after Ryan Pinto, the only son of Grace and Augustine Pinto. The heir apparent who holds a master’s degree in business and entrepreneurship from CBS London. He is also the CEO of the group. But Grace Pinto emerged as the most visible face of RIGS.The other Pinto siblings include - Snehal who is in charge of the development and implementation of their national and international curriculum. Snehal’s younger sister, Sonal, is also a part of the family-run business. She holds a degree in Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) and looks after the early-years education for the group.While working as a temporary teacher in a primary school in Malad, Pinto found a supply gap for English medium school education among Mumbai’s middle class. To address this problem, he took to education in a big way that resulted in a chain of schools across the country.He married mathematics teacher, Grace Albuquerque, in 1974, and took forward the task of setting up English schools. One of the first was Father Angelo Primary School in Borivali East in 1976 with a capital of Rs 10,000. This turned out to be a failed venture. But it was followed by another attempt, resulting in Saint Xavier’s High School in Borivali East, Mumbai.The Pintos have also started to dabble in politics, of late. Recently, Mrs. Pinto joined the BJP’s Mahila Morcha.