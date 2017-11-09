Meet Priti Patel, Modi Supporter British MP Who Has Resigned from Theresa May Govt

Britain’s senior-most Indian-origin member of Theresa May Cabinet, Priti Patel, has resigned from the Cabinet post over her secret meetings with Israeli politicians.Patel kicked-up a storm when she held a host of unauthorised meetings with business and political leaders during a family holiday to Israel in August.On her return to London, Patel suggested that some of Britain’s aid budget be diverted to the Israeli Army. She also said that Britain should support Israel army’s humanitarian operations in the occupied Golan Heights area. This, despite United Kingdom being a part of the international community that never recognized Israeli control of the Golan Heights. It is the area seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.Patel later apologised for not informing the Foreign Office about the meetings and resigned from the post.Patel was born to Ugandan immigrants of Gujarati origins who left Uganda shortly before President Edi Amin decided on the expulsion of Ugandan Asians, and came to Hertfordshire, England, in the 1960s. She first joined the Conservative Party as a teenager when John Major was the Prime Minister.In the general election of May 2015—a Conservative victory—Patel retained her parliamentary seat with 27,123 votes, increasing her majority by 4,358. When Theresa May became the Prime Minister, Patel was appointed to the position of International Development Security.She is considered on the right of the Conservative Party. A website named ‘Total Politics’ saw her as modern day ‘Norman Tebbit’. She was in support of reintroducing the death penalty, she lead the ‘Leave’ campaign and tried her hands as a lobbyist for cigarette manufacturers before taking up politics.During the campaign in 2015, Patel condemned Labour Party rival John Clarke. He referred to her as a “sexy Bond villain” and a “village idiot” on social media. Clarke later apologized for the comments.After the election, Patel reached the cabinet as the Minister of State for Employment in the Department for Work and Pensions, and was sworn to the Privy Council on 14 May 2015. In December 2015, Patel voted to support Cameron’s planned bombing of Islamic State targets in Syria.Before the electoral verdict on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was out in 2014, Patel lodged a complaint with the BBC. She alleged that they represented a biased coverage, which was critical of Modi.In January 2015, Patel was presented with a “Jewels of Gujarat” award in Ahmedabad and she gave a keynote speech at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce.Till she resigned, Patel played an important role in the bilateral relationship between UK and India. Last year, the British government gave her the sobriquet of being its “first foot” to India. She was then touring Ahmedabad, Kolkata and New Delhi.