Meghalaya Board Results 2017 Declared, Check Your Grades at mbose.in

Updated: May 23, 2017, 10:07 AM IST

New Delhi: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination, 2017 (Arts) Stream on Tuesday at 10 am.

The Meghalaya class 10 (SSLC) exams were conducted from March 2 to March 16, 2017. The Class 12 (HSSLC) exams were held from March 3 - 29, 2017.

The results of Class 10 and Class 12 (Arts) is available on their official website mbose.in.

Steps to check the Meghalaya Class 10th and Class 12th (Arts) Results 2017:

- Log on to official website mbose.in.

- Click on the Results tab

- You will be redirected to another page

- Click on the link Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2017/Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts), 2017

- Enter your Roll No

- Click on Submit

- Download the Meghalaya Class 10th and Class 12th (Arts) and take a printout for future reference

The results is also be available on megresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net/meghalaya

The Meghalaya Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 Arts 2017 results can be also be checked via mobile using SMS feature. Send a message in the following format:

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)

MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 5676750

MG10ROLLNUMBER - send it to 52070

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC)

MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER - Send it to 5676750

MG12AROLLNUMBER - send it to 52070

The Meghalaya HSSLC or Class 12 Commerce and Science were declared on May 8, 2017.

Last year, the Meghalaya Class 10 and Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce were declared on May 25.