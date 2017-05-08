DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC 2017 Results Declared on mbose.in
(Image only for representational purpose)
New Delhi: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared its Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate HSSLC (Class 12) result on May 8. The result can be checked both online and via SMS.
The results are available for Science, Commerce and Vocational stream students.
Steps to check the result:
1. Visit mbose.in or megresults.nic.in
2. Click on 'Results'
3. Fill necessary details like your roll number, name, date of birth.
4. Click 'Submit'
5. Now, take a printout for future reference
The MBOSE HSSLC Results 2017 will also be available through SMS in mobile phones. The students from the Science stream can avail their results in the following way.
MBOSE12S
SMS MBOSE12S
The students from the Commerce Stream can avail their results in the following way
MBOSE12C
SMS MBOSE12C
Recommended For You
- Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
- Priyanka Stuns In A Saree With Hand-Painted Tiger Blouse For UNICEF's Event
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- It's Confirmed! 13 Reasons Why to Have a Second Season Next Year
- IPL 2017: SRK Gets Nostalgic After Kolkata Thrash Bangalore