X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC 2017 Results Declared on mbose.in

PTI

Updated: May 8, 2017, 12:00 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC 2017 Results Declared on mbose.in
(Image only for representational purpose)

New Delhi: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared its Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate HSSLC (Class 12) result on May 8. The result can be checked both online and via SMS.

The results are available for Science, Commerce and Vocational stream students.

Steps to check the result:

CN jiomag contest

1. Visit mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'Results'

3. Fill necessary details like your roll number, name, date of birth.

4. Click 'Submit'

5. Now, take a printout for future reference

The MBOSE HSSLC Results 2017 will also be available through SMS in mobile phones. The students from the Science stream can avail their results in the following way.

MBOSE12SRollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12S Roll number Send it to 5676750

The students from the Commerce Stream can avail their results in the following way

MBOSE12CRollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12C Roll number Send it to 5676750

First Published: May 8, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.