Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC 2017 Results Declared on mbose.in

New Delhi: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared its Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate HSSLC (Class 12) result on May 8. The result can be checked both online and via SMS.

The results are available for Science, Commerce and Vocational stream students.

Steps to check the result:

1. Visit mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'Results'

3. Fill necessary details like your roll number, name, date of birth.

4. Click 'Submit'

5. Now, take a printout for future reference

The MBOSE HSSLC Results 2017 will also be available through SMS in mobile phones. The students from the Science stream can avail their results in the following way.

MBOSE12S RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12S Roll number Send it to 5676750

The students from the Commerce Stream can avail their results in the following way

MBOSE12C RollNumber send it to 56263