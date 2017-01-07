Mehbooba Mufti Visits Father's Grave on his First Death Anniversary
File image of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited her father's grave, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district to offer prayers on his first death anniversary.
Mehbooba, accompanied by Works Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri, PDP General Secretary Sartaj Madni and few relatives, visited Mufti's grave this morning and offered prayers for the founder patron of the ruling party, officials said.
J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's grave in Bijbehara area of Anantnag, offered prayers. pic.twitter.com/mlySHJL7yi
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 7, 2017
Mufti, former chief minister of the state, died at AIIMS hospital this day last year after he was admitted due to severe infection.
Although PDP had planned several rallies across the valley to mark Mufti's first death anniversary, snowfall over the past four days put a spanner in the works.
However, the party has organised a function at Indoor Stadium later in the day to pay tributes to the departed leader.
