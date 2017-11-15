Men Assault Woman for Objecting Eve-teasing in UP's Gorakhpur, No Arrest Yet
CCTV footage shows that woman's objection enraged the man so much that he slapped her. The woman, too, retaliated and was joined by her family members later.
The woman was attacked by a group of men after she objected to a man's lewd remarks. (CNN-News18 photo)
Gorakhpur: The poor state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur came to light two days ago when a woman was brutally thrashed by a group of people. The woman raised an objection to a man, who appeared to have passed lewd remarks at her.
CCTV footage shows that the woman's objection enraged the man so much that he slapped her. The woman, too, retaliated and was joined by her family members later.
The video that has now gone viral shows a woman in red kurta step out of her house. The man in question appears to be waiting at her doorstep.
Another man, accompanying the attacker, tried to defuse the situation initially but thrashed the woman who was unfazed by their nefarious activities.
As the altercation snowballed into a brawl, the man was joined by a group of people, possibly his friends, who unleashed themselves on the family. These men didn't stop here, and later, threw stones at the woman's house.
The police have filed a complaint against the goons, but no FIR has been registered as yet.
