Mercury Rises in Delhi, Respite From Cold Wave

New Delhi: The onset of a western disturbance on Sunday took the minimum temperature in the national capital one notch above the season's average at 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Western disturbance is a phenomenon that brings in moisture-laden winds and cloud cover. Its gradual approach has given Delhi, in grip of a cold spell, a slight respite.

Visibility conditions also improved as compared to yesterday with the Safdarjung observatory recording it at 700 metres at 8.30 AM.

"There was shallow fog in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be 20 degrees Celsius," a MeT official said.

Flight operations at IGI remained normal although rail services were affected by the delay of 26 north-bound trains and rescheduling of six.

Humidity was 95 percent at 8.30 AM.

On Saturday, the mercury had plummeted to 3.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 19.3 degrees Celsius.