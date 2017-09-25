MICAT 2018 Online Registration Starts Tomorrow; Last Date 30th November

MICAT 2018 Application Process will begin tomorrow on the official website of Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad - mica.ac.in.As per a notification published by MICA, the MICA 2018 Entrance exam is scheduled for December 17th 2017 and February 17th 2018, for candidates seeking admissions to Post Graduation Diploma in Management Communication Programme.Admit Cards for MICAT-I will be available for candidates on December 11th 2017. The MICAT 2018 Online Application Form for MICAT I will be active on the official website from tomorrow i.e. 26th September 2017 for the December 2017 exam whereas the MICAT II Online Registration is expected to begin in January 2018 next year for February 2018 entrance exam.1. Candidate must possess a valid Graduation Degree from a Recognized University2. Candidate must possess a valid CAT, XAT or GMAT scoreThe MICAT-I Entrance Exam Result is expected on January 3rd 2018.Step 1: Visit the official website - mica.ac.inStep 2: Click on Online Registration for MICAT 2018Step 3: Enter the necessary detailsStep 4: Upload photograph and signatureStep 5: Pay the fee – ₹1965 online and complete the application process or download the challan and pay the same via DD or Cash at MICA OfficeStep 6: Download the Successful Registration and take a Print Out for further referenceThe MICAT-I Entrance Test is coinciding with Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) test which is also scheduled for December 17th, 2017 therefore as per the official notification, MICAT-I exam date may change.MICAT-II registration process will start on January 3rd, 2018 and will close on February 5th 2018. MICAT-II exam results will be declared on February 26th 2018.MICA will announce the final list of shortlisted candidates for Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview on March 1st 2018.Candidate can read the complete notification here: