Militant Seen at Sabzar's Funeral Surrenders Before Handwara Police

New Delhi: Funerals of slain militants have always been an occasion for the separatist brigade to showcase their “public support,” the air ringing with pro-Pakistan, pro-separatist slogans. But the recent funeral of Hizbul Mujahideen “commander” Sabzar Bhat went a step further as an unidentified gunman, wearing a battle pouch with a grenade in tow, was seen swearing revenge for Bhat’s blood.

Jammu & Kashmir Police has now confirmed the militant seen at the Bhat’s funeral in Tral, Awantipora, has surrendered.

Danish Ahmed, a resident of Kulangam in Handwara, surrendered after security agencies cast the net wide following videos of his presence at Bhat’s funeral going viral on social media.

Security agencies said Danish was a 3rd-year student of B.Sc at Doon PG College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Dehradun. They claimed Danish was involved in stone-pelting incidents at Handwara in 2016, was picked up, but let off after counselling in view of his career.

“Once it was learnt that Danish has joined militancy, Handwara police and 21 RR army got in touch with his parents and impressed upon them to counsel their son for surrender. His parents were convinced that if he surrenders, he would be dealt with fairly under the law. Efforts made by security forces yielded results and Danish surrendered before Handwara police and 21 RR army,” a J&K Police press release said.

“On being questioned, he revealed that he was in touch with terrorists of South Kashmir region on social media sites; and it was at their instigation that he had decided to become a terrorist. He was tasked by Hizbul Mujahideen commanders to ‘activate’ some local youth in North Kashmir and make the region as militancy infested as the southern part of Kashmir. However, after spending a few days with the terrorists in South Kashmir, he realised the futility of joining militant ranks…Danish is being considered under the J&K Surrendered Militants Rehabilitation Policy,” the release said.

According to sources in security agencies, during interrogation Danish confessed that most of the local boys become disillusioned with ‘gun’ after joining militancy, but the boys find it difficult to surrender due to life threats from local commanders.

Danish revealed that most of the militants indulge in acts of extortion and thuggery in the areas of their operations, said the source, who also claimed that many youngsters join militancy to ‘make friends’ with local girls who treat them as ‘heroes’.

Danish revealed that there was no dearth of money being supplied from Pakistan, the source added.