Militants Gun Down Woman in Kashmir's Pulwama District
The deceased woman has been identified as Yasmeena, a resident of Khonmoh, and the injured as Ruby, a resident of Seer Tral, police said.
Srinagar: Militants on Sunday gunned down a woman and critically injured another in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police cordon was put in place around the area to nab the culprits.
