Militants Gun Down Woman in Kashmir's Pulwama District

The deceased woman has been identified as Yasmeena, a resident of Khonmoh, and the injured as Ruby, a resident of Seer Tral, police said.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2017, 2:24 PM IST
Srinagar: Militants on Sunday gunned down a woman and critically injured another in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Yasmeena, a resident of Khonmoh, and the injured as Ruby, a resident of Seer Tral, they said.

A police cordon was put in place around the area to nab the culprits.
