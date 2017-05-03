»
1-min read

Militants Loot Kashmir Bank Branch, Escape With Rs 5 Lakh

IANS

Updated: May 3, 2017, 3:54 PM IST
Representative Image (Photo: Network18)

Srinagar: A rural branch of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in south Kashmir's Pulwama district was looted by unidentified militants, who escaped with around Rs 5 lakhs, said the police.

Unidentified gunmen entered the Wahibug village branch in Pulwama and looted the money at gunpoint, police added.

On Tuesday, unidentified gunmen looted Rs 65,000 from another branch of the same bank in Kulgam district.

On Monday, militants killed seven people, including five policemen and two bank guards, when they attacked a cash van in Kulgam district.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 3:35 PM IST
