Militants Set off 7 Serial Blasts in Three Assam Districts

Guwahati: Seven explosions took place on Thursday in three districts of Assam, with police sources blaming the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

No one was injured in any of the blasts which took place in four locations of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts of eastern Assam almost simultaneously.

"There is no causality or damage. The militants had planted the bombs in isolated places just to make their presence felt," a police officer said.

Militant groups had called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations in the northeastern region.