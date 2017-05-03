Militants Snatch 6 Rifles from Policemen Guarding Kashmir Court Complex
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Srinagar: Militants snatched 6 service rifles of policemen guarding the District Court Complex in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.
Police said a group of ultras sneaked into the premises of court complex around 9 PM in Shopian town and overpowered the five policemen on duty, the official said.
He said the militants snatched the SLR rifles of the policemen before leaving the place.
No one was injured in the incident.
All the five policemen were suspended for the alleged dereliction of duty as they offered no resistance when the militants looted their weapons, they said.
Following the snatching incident, an alert was sounded in the district.
The incident comes a day after militants gunned down seven persons, including five policemen, who were accompanying a district treasury van in adjoining Kulgam district.
Police believe that same group of terrorists were involved in both the incidents.
