Minister Intervenes to Get Man's Broken Mixer-Grinder Replaced

New Delhi: A man approached the Grievance Redressal Cell of the Ministry of Personnel with a broken mixer-grinder. The Minister for Personnel and Grievances intervened to get it replaced.

T Vinod Kumar approached the cell when e-retailor Snapdeal refused to replace his broken mixer-grinder and offered a refund instead.

"We took up the matter with ministry of consumer affairs and ensured that he got a new mixer grinder," Minister of Personnel and Grievances, Jitendra Singh, told CNN news18.

This comes as the Grievance Redressal Cell has been setting new record with a redressal rate of 99%.

Singh said that the pendency of grievances in 2017 has been brought down to 24 days. From 2012 to 2014, it was over 200 days. But the cell is now also opening up its doors to address consumer issues.

The minister has now started calling complainants randomly to check if they are satisfied with the redressal mechanism. But the outreach has landed him in strange situations.

Singh said he has encountered situations where callers disconnect the phone when he introduces himself thinking that a joke is being played on them.

"A retired colonel G Pratap Raju wanted his mother's name included in his father's family pension. He was struggling for four years to get it done. We did it in 4 days but when I called him to give the news, he first disconnected and then wrote a very appreciative note when he realised that the minister was indeed the one who called," Singh said.

A top officer of the Ministry of Personnel said that the maximum complaints come for Ministry of Railways and Department of Communications. "These two departments deal with public the maximum hence greater pendency," the officer said.

The grievance portal registers 200-250 complaint every day and is encouraging all states and central ministries to address issues online.

"Problem is the expectation of public that their issues will be solved if they tweet or Facebook about it. You have to register on the grievance portal for us to take action," an officer said.​