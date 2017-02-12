Ministry of Home Affairs Website Hacked
(Representative Image)
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs website was hacked on Sunday, prompting authorities to temporarily block it, an official said.
The MHA website was immediately blocked by the National Informatics Centre after hacking was noticed.
Computer emergency response teams are looking into the incident, the official said.
Last month, suspected Pakistan-affiliated operatives had hacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with a profanity-laden message against the Prime Minister and anti-India content.
More than 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years and a total of 8,348 persons were arrested for their involvement in cyber crimes, according to official data released this month.
Recommended For You
- Yusuf Pathan Becomes First Indian Male Cricketer to Sign for Foreign T20 League
- New 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Review: It's Not Going to Be Easy for Ignis
- Grammy Awards 2017: 7 Most Controversial Red Carpet Outfits Ever
- India Thrash Pakistan To Win 2017 Blind World T20
- When Rekha Paired Sport Shoes With a Linen Sari and Made a Classic Statement