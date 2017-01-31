Minor Fire Breaks Out in Parliament Ahead of Budget Day

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Tuesday in a room in the Parliament House, which was doused within 15 minutes, officials said.

A UPS kept in one of the rooms of the Parliament caught fire, sending plumes of smoke which alerted those present there, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Services.

The UPS was kept in the server room on the first floor, from where feeds of Parliament proceedings are sent to Lok Sabha TV, he said.

A call was received around 9.30 PM about a fire breaking out in room number 50 of the Parliament House. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Garg said.

Senior officials of the fire department rushed to the spot to check about the severity of the blaze, police said.

The fire was doused within 15 minutes and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.