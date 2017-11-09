Two Mumbai Monorail Coaches Gutted in Fire, no Casualties

Mumbai monorail services non-functional at present as two coaches of a train caught fire near Mysore Colony station in the early morning hours; no passenger was onboard during the incident. Services likely to resume this afternoon pic.twitter.com/KHjkakNUhB — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

A fire gutted two coaches of a monorail train here early on Thursday, leading to the suspension of all services. But there were no casualties, an official said.The fire was noticed around 5 a.m. in an empty monorail coach at the Mysore Colony Station while the train was going from Wadala to Chembur, half an hour before regular services for the day were to start from Chembur.According to Joint Project Director Dilip Kawathkar of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which runs the monorail, the blaze quickly spread to another coach."When the train reached the Mysore Colony Station, the motorman noticed smoke emanating from below the last coach and called the fire brigade. The firefighters extinguished the flames by 6," Kawathkar said.The MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner has ordered an inquiry by an independent committee to determine the cause of the blaze and a full check on all monorail trains, he added.