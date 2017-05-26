Minor Gangraped, Filmed on Mobile Camera in UP's Barabanki

New Delhi: Three men abducted a 15-year-old girl from a village in Barabanki and gangraped her. The accused also filmed the act on their mobile phones, said the police on Friday.

The girl had gone to a field on Wednesday when three men of the village, Pravesh, Ramu and Pankaj, abducted and raped her, police said.

The accused are said to have also made a video clip of the crime and threatened the victim of dire consequences in case she informed anyone about the incident, police said.

The victim's family has alleged that police did not take their initial complaint seriously and registered their named FIR only on Thursday evening when the matter was brought to the notice of senior officials.

Circle Officer Sripal Yadav, who visited the scene of the crime, said a case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the culprits.

The incident comes a day after a man was shot dead and four women were sexually assaulted by a group of men in Jewar on the Greater Noida Expressway.

The family of seven — four women, two teenagers and a man — was on their way to Bulandshahr to visit a relative admitted in a hospital, police said.

