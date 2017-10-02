Minor Gangraped in Bihar, Video Goes Viral

: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Bihar on September 28, an incident which came to light after a video of the crime started doing rounds on social media. The accused are absconding.The victim, in her complaint, has alleged that she was gang-raped by four men in a farm near her house. An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections.The miscreants threatened the victim not to disclose the matter. Post the incident, a village panchayat was also convened to ensure that news did not spread. However, police got a whiff of the incident and reached the village and disrupted the panchayat proceedings. On seeing the police, people disbursed after which cops were able to talk to the survivor’s family.“An FIR has been lodged. The accused constantly threatened the girl and her family in order to suppress the matter. We received information about the incident, after which we went to the village where a panchayat had been called,” ASI Hareram Singh of Katra police station told