Minor Girl Molested, Thrashed on Mumbai Road as Passersby Look on

A minor girl was molested by a youth in a Mumbai street last week. The girl was beaten up when she tried to raise an alarm.The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, took place on October 17.In her complaint filed at Mumbai’s Nehru Nagar Police Station near Kurla, the girl said that she was on her way to tuition classes when the boy hurled stones at her. He assaulted her after she raised an objection.“I was going to my class. These boys were inside an auto and were passing lewd comments. They often pass such remarks. When I told them to stop, they argued with me. One of them punched me in the face and I fainted,” she told CNN-News18. The victim hoped that the police will slap stringent actions against the culprit.The girl also alleged that the boy’s family members threatened her family and asked them to withdraw the complaint.A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC has been registered.A senior police officer said they are examining the CCTV footage and investigations are underway.