Missing Delhi Cop Resurfaces as Leader of ATM Robbery Gang in Kerala

New Delhi: A rising star in Delhi police who had gone AWOL (Absent Without Official Leave) nearly six months ago has resurfaced, but his department is feeling embarrassment instead of relief.

Assistant sub-inspector Aslup Khan, an ace investigator of the crime branch who had received an out of turn promotion for his good work in solving a policeman’s murder, has been named a suspect in ATM robberies in Kerala by the police there.

Khan’s name cropped up after Kerala Police nabbed his accomplice Sukesh, who was allegedly one of Khan’s informers in Delhi. He confessed to the police that their gang was involved in a series of robberies in the state. It is still not clear how many men were involved in the robberies.

In fact, Khan has emerged as the leader of the gang. Police said that the Delhi policeman is the main accused in an ATM robbery in Alappuzha district, in which Rs 3.6 lakh were looted from an ATM. He is also the suspect in another ATM robbery in Kazhakootam in Trivandrum district. Two more ATM robbery bids are being investigated and police says there may be more such cases.

According to Kerala Police, Khan and his gang used gas cutters to cut open the cash chest of the ATM. They seemed to be experts at it as while cutting the chest, the cash was not damaged, police said.

Kerala Police has informed their Delhi counterparts of Sukesh’s arrest and of Khan being named a suspect. After the news broke about his alleged involvement, his colleagues were left in shock and refused to talk. Some of his colleagues, who once worked with him, now refused to accept they know him.

His supervisor, on the condition of anonymity, said that Khan had started out as a constable in RK Puram branch of the crime branch. He was a diligent cop and there had been no complaints against him.

Khan was given an out if turn promotion after he and other team members arrested a wanted criminal Shaqir, who was wanted for the murder of a police officer. After the arrest, Khan became a head constable. He was promoted to the rank of an ASI last year, just before he went to Kerala.

But sources in the crime branch also said that he was notorious. Hailing from Mewat, he had a strong hold on gangs operating from that area and had his own way of dealing with informers.

Khan had gone on a one-month long leave in December, but just before his leave was to get over he applied for another month’s leave. After that he never came back. He was put on suspension as he didn’t return. Oblivious to his new venture in Kerala, Khan’s seniors were expecting him to return anytime soon. But what came back was news of his loots and a big dose of embarrassment.