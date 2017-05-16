DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Delhi HC Transfers Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmad's Case to CBI
File photo of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad.
New Delhi: The investigation into the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad has been transferred to the CBI by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.
Ahmad has been missing since October 15, 2016 after allegedly having an altercation with ABVP members in the hostel.
A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Rekha Palli transferred the matter to CBI with immediate effect on a plea by the student's mother after the Delhi Police said it has no problem with such a direction, PTI reported.
The court said the probe by the CBI would be supervised by an officer not less than the rank of a DIG.
While transferring the matter, the court noted that the Delhi Police had implemented all directions and suggestions given by the court.
The matter will be taken up next on July 17.
(With PTI inputs)
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: David Warner Happy to Reunite With Cute Daughters
- Katrina Shares Behind The Scene Photo With Salman From Tiger Zinda Hai
- No Baahubali 2 For Children Under 16 in Singapore, Here's Why
- New Maruti Suzuki DZire Launched at Rs 5.45 Lakh, Claims to Give 28.4 km/l
- This Throwback Photo of Salman, Kareena is Breaking the Internet