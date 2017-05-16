Delhi HC Transfers Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmad's Case to CBI

New Delhi: The investigation into the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad has been transferred to the CBI by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Ahmad has been missing since October 15, 2016 after allegedly having an altercation with ABVP members in the hostel.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Rekha Palli transferred the matter to CBI with immediate effect on a plea by the student's mother after the Delhi Police said it has no problem with such a direction, PTI reported.

The court said the probe by the CBI would be supervised by an officer not less than the rank of a DIG.

While transferring the matter, the court noted that the Delhi Police had implemented all directions and suggestions given by the court.

The matter will be taken up next on July 17.

(With PTI inputs)