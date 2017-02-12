Lucknow: Demanding a thorough probe in the case of missing Jahawarlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad, his mother Fatima Nafees on Sunday staged a protest in the city along with students of Lucknow University and Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama.

The protesters led by Fatima marched from Parivarta Chowk to Gandhi statue in Hazratganj, demanding justice for her son.

They also shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP and RSS. Najeeb went missing from his hostel on October 15 last year.

They demanded that the authorities take action against nine members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), against whom an FIR has already been lodged.

Fatima had yesterday appealed to student fraternity to help find her son saying that it has been nearly four months since he disappeared, but police wase not able to trace him.

JNU office bearers also participated in the march.