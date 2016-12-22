Missing JNU Student Najeeb's Roommate Gives Polygraph Test a Miss

New Delhi: Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's roommate, who was supposed to undergo a polygraph test on Thursday didn't turn up for it despite giving his consent, police said.

The polygraph test was scheduled today after Mohd Qasim, Najeebs roommate gave his consent last week but he didnt turn up at Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, a senior police officer said.

Many of the students connected to the probe are out of Delhi because of vacations and have been asked to give their consent for the polygraph test.

Police have so far served notices to nine people, including family members of Najeeb as well as the students with whom he was allegedly involved in a brawl at his hostel a night before he vanished.

More than 600 Delhi Police personnel assisted by sniffer dogs and mounted police had concluded their search of the sprawling JNU campus on December 20 but could not find any clue.

Najeeb has been missing since October 15 after an alleged scuffle at his hostel with ABVP students on the night of October 14. A reward of Rs 10 lakh has been announced by Delhi Police on any information about him.