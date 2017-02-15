Missing MP Man Calls Family, Says he is Under Army Training at Pakistan Border

Gwalior: A Gwalior man who went missing around three months ago has reportedly called up family and claimed that he is under Army training somewhere on Pakistan border and would return shortly.

Vishal Kushwaha, who worked as tailor in Gwalior, had gone missing after Diwali. Despite much efforts, his mother Sunita could not trace his missing son.

Now Sunita has claimed that her son called her up on Tuesday from an unknown number.

“Sounding distressed, Vishal said that someone had took him along with him and now he is in Sri Ganganagar close to Pakistan border undergoing army training,” Sunita told newsmen on Wednesday.

After the call got disconnected abruptly, Sunita tried calling back the number several times but could not as the number remained unreachable.

She also accused police of not helping her in tracing her son.

“I had approached Madhavganj and Thatipur police stations but no one registered my complaint,” alleged Sunita.

Interestingly, Vishal was also married and his in-laws and his wife did not make any effort to find him after he disappeared.

Following media outcry, the Gwalior police has now taken up the matter for probe.