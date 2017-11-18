Misty Saturday Morning in Delhi, 49 Trains Delayed

It was a misty Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average."There was mist in the morning. The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in the day ahead," an India Meteorological Department official said.The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent and visibility stood at 1,000 metres.There was 1.3 mm of rainfall early on Saturday morning, the IMD official said.The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.A total of 49 trains were running late and 14 rescheduled due to fog in northern India while only one train Alipurduar Mahananda Express was cancelled, according to railway spokesperson.Friday's maximum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 13.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.