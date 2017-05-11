Mizoram Board MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Result Declared At Mbse.edu.in

New Delhi: The result for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination of Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has been declared on Thursday. The exams held between March 2 and March 18.

The MBSE HSSLC result is now available online at office website www.mbse.edu.in

Steps to check the MBSE HSSLC Results 2017:

- Log on to official website www.mbse.edu.in

- Click on the section marked MBSE HSLC class 10 Result 2017

- It automatically redirects to the result page

- Enter your roll number in the space provided

- Click on submit

- Download the MBSE HSSLC Results 2017 and take its printout for future reference.

The result will also be available on indiaresults.com

Mizoram Board Of School Education has announced MBSE HSLC class 10 Result 2017 on May 3rd.