Mizoram TET 2017 Results Declared by MBSE at mbse.edu.in
Candidates who had appeared in the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2017 can check their result on mbse.edu.in.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.mbse.edu.in/
Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2017 results have been declared by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), Aizawl on its official website - mbse.edu.in.
The MTET 2017 was conducted on September 20th 2017 for candidates who had registered for Paper-I, Paper-II as well as both the exams. A total of 2159 applicants had registered for MTET 2017 out of which 2138 candidates were issued roll numbers.
Candidates who had appeared in the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2017 can check their result by following the instructions below:
How to check Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2017 Results?
Step 1: Visit the official website - mbse.edu.in
Step 2: Under Notifications tab, click on ‘Results of MTET 2017’
Step 3: Do a CTRL+F with your Roll Number to check your MTET 2017 Result and Score
Step 4: Download the pdf and save it for future reference
Direct Link: http://www.mbse.edu.in/mbseadmin/pdf/9.10.2017FINAL_RESULT_ALL_COMBINED.pdf
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has also stated that it will issue eligibility certificates to the qualified candidates on furnishing the necessary documents. Candidates who see their result withheld must submit the required documents to get their result released by MBSE.
The scores given in MTET 2017 result are final as they’ve been machine graded or checked by a computer. Therefore, applications for re-evaluation are nullified.
425 candidates had appeared in Paper-I, 893 candidates had appeared for Paper-II and 727 candidates had appeared in both the papers.
The total pass percentage for Paper-I is 26.35%, 25.08% for Paper-II and 54.88% for candidates who had appeared in both the papers.
