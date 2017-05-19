MLA Murder Case: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Madhya Pradesh Minister

Bhind: A local court in Bhind on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Madhya Pradesh minister Lal Singh Arya in connection with the murder of MLA Makhan Singh Jatav.

Judge Yogesh Gupta ordered that Minister of State for General Administration, Arya, be included as one of the accused and issued the warrant against him.

On April 13, 2009, then Bhind MLA Makhan Singh Jatav was shot dead at Gohad as he was campaigning for Congress candidate Bhagirath Prasad in the Lok Sabha elections.

Banwarilal Jatav, an eyewitness, had deposed before the court and said Arya exhorted someone to shoot Jatav on that day.

Jatav’s wife, Shila Jatav, had also told the court that her husband was apprehensive of the minister.

As many as eight people were named as accused in the Jatav murder case and Arya did not figure in the list.

The Congress was quick to pounce on the issue. Party spokesperson JP Dhanopia said they would approach the governor seeking Arya’s ouster from the cabinet if he doesn’t resign.