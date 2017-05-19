DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
MLA Murder Case: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Madhya Pradesh Minister
Madhya Pradesh minister Lal Singh Arya (File image)
Bhind: A local court in Bhind on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Madhya Pradesh minister Lal Singh Arya in connection with the murder of MLA Makhan Singh Jatav.
Judge Yogesh Gupta ordered that Minister of State for General Administration, Arya, be included as one of the accused and issued the warrant against him.
Banwarilal Jatav, an eyewitness, had deposed before the court and said Arya exhorted someone to shoot Jatav on that day.
Jatav’s wife, Shila Jatav, had also told the court that her husband was apprehensive of the minister.
As many as eight people were named as accused in the Jatav murder case and Arya did not figure in the list.
The Congress was quick to pounce on the issue. Party spokesperson JP Dhanopia said they would approach the governor seeking Arya’s ouster from the cabinet if he doesn’t resign.
Recommended For You
- Volkswagen Ameo Diesel Automatic Review: The Most Powerful Diesel Compact Sedan in India
- Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's First Look from 102 Not Out Is Here!
- Deepika Padukone's 'RK' Tattoo Is Still There, Here's Proof
- Tips & Tricks: How to Monitor Your Facebook News Feed For Relevant Content
- Fly with AirAsia and Avail the Lowest Airfare to Travel Across India